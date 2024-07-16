Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000.

FID stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

