Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,614,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 190,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after buying an additional 127,387 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $302.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

