Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Markel Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,597.46 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,595.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,512.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

