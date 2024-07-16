Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 12,416 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

