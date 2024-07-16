Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

