Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

MCHI opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

