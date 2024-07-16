Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,261 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

