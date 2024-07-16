Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $172.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

