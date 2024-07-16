Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. HSBC raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.