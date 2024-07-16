Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFQY opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.80.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.