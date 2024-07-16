Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 286 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 150,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

