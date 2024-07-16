Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.75. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

