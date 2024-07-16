Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.

PRGO opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

