Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,574,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after buying an additional 74,235 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.