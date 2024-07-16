Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,574,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after buying an additional 74,235 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

