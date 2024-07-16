Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,357,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 568.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 101,344 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

