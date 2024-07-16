Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EQX
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Price Performance
EQX stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.