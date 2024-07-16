Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $13.96 on Monday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

