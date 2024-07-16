Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DoorDash, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DASH)

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $105.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.87. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,850 shares of company stock worth $44,810,303. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.