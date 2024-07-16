Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emerson Electric Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

