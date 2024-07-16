Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Flywire Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Flywire in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLYW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.08, a P/E/G ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. Flywire has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,646 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,179,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

