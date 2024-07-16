Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE EQC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

