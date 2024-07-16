ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $211.31

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $43.02 million and approximately $211.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Get ERC20 alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,871.18 or 0.99849115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00070482 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.036619 USD and is up 26.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.