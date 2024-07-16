ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $2.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.01.

GWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ESS Tech Price Performance

NYSE:GWH opened at $0.86 on Friday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 746.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Quarls bought 42,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,562.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

