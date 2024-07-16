Ethereum Classic Price Hits $23.25 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $201.91 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $23.25 or 0.00036353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00595984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00112275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.00251050 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00068275 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,898,457 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

