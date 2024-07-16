Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

