Evercore ISI Trims Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price to $10.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 2,364,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,403,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 613,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,432,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 236,152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 424,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 199.9% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 89,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.7% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

