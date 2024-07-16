EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,487,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,061,042 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

In related news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

