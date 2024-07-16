Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

