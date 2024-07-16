Extendicare Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$8.04. The stock has a market cap of C$603.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.29.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.00 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

