Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

