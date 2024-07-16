Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $450.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.