Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 32,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $454.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

