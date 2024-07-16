FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $305.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

