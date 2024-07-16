Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 776,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FEMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

