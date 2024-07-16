Financial Comparison: Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) & Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Burford Capital 42.81% 10.61% 5.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Burford Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 21.73 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.43 9.65

Analyst Recommendations

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prestige Wealth and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.14%. Given Burford Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Prestige Wealth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

