First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBP opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

