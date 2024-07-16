First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on First Commonwealth Financial

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.