First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Position Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.34% of First Financial worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. First Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

