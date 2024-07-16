First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Position Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.34% of First Financial worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Trading Up 3.8 %
First Financial stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $44.91.
First Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.