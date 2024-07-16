First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Nicholas Mather Sells 60,000,000 Shares

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,400,000 ($3,112,436.78).

First Tin Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of LON 1SN opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.32. First Tin Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

