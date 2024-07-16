First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ QQEW opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $127.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2243 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

