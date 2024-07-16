FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Get FMC alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

View Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. 61,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,658. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.