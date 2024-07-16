Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fox Factory

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.