FTAI Aviation (FTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTAI opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

