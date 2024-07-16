FY2024 Earnings Estimate for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Issued By Zacks Research

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $16.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.98. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $428.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

