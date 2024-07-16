FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Iris Energy Limited Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iris Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million.
Iris Energy Trading Down 2.6 %
IREN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
