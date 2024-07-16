FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $14.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.27. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $159.18 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average is $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.