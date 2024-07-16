FY2024 EPS Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Reduced by Stifel Canada

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of MAU opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$416.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

