FY2024 EPS Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Reduced by Stifel Canada

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Montage Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MAU opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$416.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.