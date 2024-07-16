FY2025 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$8.60.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

