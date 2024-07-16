FY2026 EPS Estimates for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Reduced by Analyst

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Norfolk Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings of $13.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.04. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.9 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $227.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

