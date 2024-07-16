Gavin Rochussen Sells 63,111 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £378,666 ($491,072.49).
Gavin Rochussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Gavin Rochussen acquired 18,359 shares of Polar Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £100,974.50 ($130,948.64).
Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 602 ($7.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 615 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
POLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 535 ($6.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.68) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
