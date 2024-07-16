Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £4,266.04 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 18,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £4,266.04 ($5,532.41).

Shares of LON GELN opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.77. Gelion plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.40 million, a PE ratio of -458.33 and a beta of -0.26.

Gelion plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers storage batteries, which include lithium-sulfur and zinc hybrid cell batteries. Its products are used in various applications, including drones/unmanned aerial vehicles, commercial e-aviation, passenger and heavy vehicles, and heavy electric vehicles; and stand-alone power systems, commercial and industry systems, pole-top batteries, uninterruptible power supplies, utility-scale stationary ESS, and reserve power applications.

