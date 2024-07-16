Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £4,266.04 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 18,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £4,266.04 ($5,532.41).
Gelion Price Performance
Shares of LON GELN opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.77. Gelion plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.40 million, a PE ratio of -458.33 and a beta of -0.26.
Gelion Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gelion
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.